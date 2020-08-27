Charlie Adam has tipped Leeds United to return with a £15m bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent as they try to take him to Elland Road and feels it will give the Gers a decision to make.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds rekindled their interest in Rangers star Kent last week and tabled an offer for his services.

However, the Light Blues are keen to keep hold of their star man and were quick to turn down the bid from the Yorkshire-based club, who are preparing for their return to the top flight.

Recently the former Liverpool winger himself expressed his desire to stay at Ibrox, which is a huge boost for Steven Gerrard’s side, according to ex-Gers man Adam.

However, the 34-year-old believes Leeds will return with an improved offer of around £15m and insists it will leave Rangers with a decision to be made.

“The lad has come out and said he doesn’t want to go anywhere“, Adam said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“That’s a massive boost for the club, but I still believe that Leeds will come in and give £15m plus for him.

“That will be a big decision for the club.

“Do they want to take the money and run?

“Or do they feel that Ryan Kent is best placed to stay at Rangers for another season?“

Kent has scored three goals from five league games so far this season and losing him could be a big blow to Rangers’ hopes of stopping Celtic retaining the title.