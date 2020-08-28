Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he has seen from focus and application from Alfredo Morelos in training this week, but he is yet to take a decision on whether he will be back in the squad for this Saturday’s trip to Hamilton.

Morelos has already scored twice this season, but was dropped from the squad in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Kilmarnock last weekend.

Gerrard revealed that he did not see the necessary effort from Morelos in training amidst speculation over his future at Rangers beyond the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Rangers have already rejected a bid from Lille for the Colombian and Marseille are also claimed to be looking at signing him on a loan deal this summer.

Gerrard indicated that Morelos could be back in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Hamilton even though he is yet to take a call.

The Rangers boss claimed that he has seen more focus and application from the striker on the training pitch in the week.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “Alfredo has trained well this week, I’ll make a decision on my squad later today.

“I analyse all the players on a daily basis and I pick based on the players I think will get the right result.

“We’ve definitely seen a difference in his application.

“He has refocused himself into training well.”

Rangers have already signed Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten to reinforce their forward line this summer.