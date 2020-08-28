The entourage of Arsenal target Amadou Diawara and Roma are yet to discuss the possibility of the midfielder leaving the Serie A giants this summer, according to RomaPress.

Diawara has been heavily linked with a move away from Roma with Arsenal believed to be interested in taking him to the Emirates in the ongoing transfer window.

There is also talk of the Gunners preparing a bid of €30m and suggestions that Roma are prepared to let the midfielder leave in the summer.

But the Serie A giants and the player’s representatives are yet to meet to discuss Diawara’s future.

No discussions have taken place between the two parties over the potential departure of Diawara from the Stadio Olimpico in the ongoing window.

Diawara’s camp have neither met Roma CEO Guido Fienga nor have they discussed the possibility of the midfielder leaving the Serie A giants.

It remains to be seen if Roma would first look to agree a fee to sell Diawara before then informing the player himself.

Diawara only joined Roma last summer from Napoli.

And the jury is out on whether the midfielder will be given the opportunity to get a second full season under his belt at Roma.