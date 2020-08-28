Arsenal fans on social media helped to convince Gabriel to move to the Gunners, while the club’s technical director Edu and head coach Mikel Arteta played roles, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Gabriel is set to join Arsenal from French side Lille, with Arsenal having beaten off considerable competition for his signature.

The centre-back had been set to join Napoli, with whom Lille had a gentlemen’s agreement, but it is the Emirates Stadium which will be his home for the 2020/21 campaign.

Arsenal pulled out all the stops to attract Gabriel to north London.

The Brazilian was persuaded to move to Arsenal after Gunners head coach Arteta and technical director Edu played a crucial role.

The two were insistent in making it clear to Gabriel how much they wanted him at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta’s and Edu’s approach seemed credible and genuine to the player, convincing him to join the London-based club.

Gabriel was also influenced by the efforts of the Arsenal fans, who flooded his social media with messages, making him feel wanted at the club.

While the transfer is considered as good as done by many, Arsenal are yet to announce the signing.