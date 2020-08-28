Besiktas have made an offer of €1m in an attempt to sign Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Stoke City, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Though the 29-year-old has two more years left on his contract with the Championship club, he has been tipped to again head away from the Potters this summer.

Ndiaye spent the second half of last season on loan in Turkey at Trabzonspor and his stock in the country is high; he spent the 2018/19 campaign with Galatasaray.

Now Besiktas want to take the Senegal international back to Turkey.

According to Turkish broadcaster NTV Spor, Besiktas have tabled an offer of €1m to sign Ndiaye from Stoke.

The Championship club are claimed to be holding out for a fee of €2m for the midfielder, who they signed from Galatasaray in 2018.

Despite the disparity, Besiktas are hopeful of striking a deal with the English club, with Ndiaye out of favour with Michael O’Neill.

If the clubs are able to reach an agreement, Ndiaye would sign a three-year contract with the Turkish side.