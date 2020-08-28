Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman is delighted with the signing of Mohammed Sangare from Newcastle and believes the midfielder will be a huge asset for his side in the forthcoming campaign.

League One club Accrington Stanley have confirmed the signing of Liberia international Sangare from Newcastle on a season-long deal.

Stanley were the first club to bring the 21-year-old midfielder to England, but failed to acquire a work permit for the player, who then earned his way to Newcastle via Ireland.

Accy boss Coleman is delighted with the signing of Sangare from the Magpies and has insisted that the youngster will bolster his midfield.

The 57-year-old is also confident that the Newcastle loanee will become a big asset for the League One outfit once he regains full fitness.

“He is a young lad, we know him, he was here as a kid but we couldn’t get a work permit for him at that time“, Coleman told the club’s official site.

“He went to Ireland and made his way to Newcastle and he is a strong presence in midfield and it’s an area we needed to strengthen.

“Once he gets himself fully fit, he will be a big asset.”

Sangare will join Newcastle team-mate Tom Allan, who is also on loan, at Accrington Stanley and will be looking to kick on with his development.