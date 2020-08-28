Everton academy starlet Nathan Broadhead has revealed that Toffees Under-23 boss David Unsworth has instilled the right mentality in him.

The Wales Under-21 international has been at Everton since the summer of 2014, and has risen through the ranks at Goodison Park; he spearheads Unsworth’s attacking line.

Broadhead spent last season on loan at League One side Burton Albion where he made 22 appearances, and is currently preparing for the upcoming season under the watchful eye of his manager.

The 22-year-old revealed that Unsworth played an instrumental role in helping him successfully transition to playing at senior level, while also guiding him to become a better footballer and a person.

Broadhead expressed his gratitude to the Englishman for teaching him to think positively in troubling times and imparting him with values of hard work and determination.

“I’ve been with Unsy since I was about 17”, Broadhead told Everton’s official site.

“It prepared me for going on loan.

“He helped give me the mentality that – when it gets tough – to keep going, keep your head down, work hard and stay positive.

“I’ve learned that from him and he has helped me a lot.”

Broadhead, who scored six goals in two friendlies this summer, will be hoping to continue his blistering pre-season form when Everton Under-23s host League Two side Morecambe at Finch Farm on Saturday.