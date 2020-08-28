Arsenal and Manchester City midfield target Houssem Aouar has refused to be drawn into speculation over his future at Lyon this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder is one of the most highly-rated talents in Europe at the moment and has been linked with a move away from Lyon since last summer.

With Lyon not involved in Europe next season, the club could be prepared to let him leave if they receive an offer they deem to be acceptable for a player of his talent and potential.

Arsenal director of football Edu has touched base with his counterpart at Lyon, Juninho, to enquire about Aouar and Manchester City are said to have identified him as a priority target this summer.

But the midfielder himself has remained coy over his future and refused to confirm that he will be leaving Lyon this summer.

Aouar told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether he feels sad that he might leave without saying a proper goodbye to the fans in a packed stadium: “I haven’t left yet.

“So, I am not asking that question.”

Asked what he wants at the moment, the Lyon star said: “That is a very hard one.

“I want us to have a good start to the season and that we beat Dijon.”

Juventus are also believed to be interested in Aouar and player is claimed to currently prefer a move to Turin this summer.