Juventus are considering the possibility of offering Daniele Rugani to Arsenal as part of a deal for Hector Bellerin, it has been claimed in Italy.

Juventus want to bring in a new attack-minded right-back this summer and their shortlist of targets has been whittled down to two names – Bellerin and Ajax’s Sergino Dest.

Bellerin is the more experienced option and the Bianconeri are discussing and assessing the potential of taking the Spaniard to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal could be open to offers for the 25-year-old, but they are unlikely to entertain any offers less than the €30m mark.

The Italian champions do not want to spend that figure on the full-back and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are considering offering a player to Arsenal to bring down the price.

It has been claimed that Juventus are assessing the possibility of offering Rugani to Arsenal as part of a deal to take Bellerin to Italy.

The Bianconeri centre-back has been on Arsenal’s radar since last year and Juventus believe that they could be interested in the player.

But with the club close to signing Gabriel from Lille, they may be left cold by Rugani being offered.

Arsenal are also looking to offload defenders, with Sokratis a possible departure from the club.