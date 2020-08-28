Lazio look to have bowed out for the race for Robin Koch, who is closing on a move to Leeds United.

Freiburg defender Koch has been identified by Leeds as the preferred alternative to Ben White and the Premier League new boys are working to take him to Elland Road.

Leeds are claimed to be close to shaking hands with Freiburg on a £13m deal for Koch and Lazio look to have called off their efforts to land the Germany international.

“There are currently no discussions”, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare told German magazine Kicker when asked about his club’s interest in Koch.

Marcelo Bielsa wants his team to pick up the pace and bring Koch to Elland Road as soon as possible, so that the German can be part of the Whites pre-season friendlies next week.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is the only recognised senior centre-back at Bielsa’s disposal as Gaetano Berardi has been sidelined for several months through injury.

Koch has been part of Freiburg’s pre-season preparations so far.

The 24-year-old is highly rated in his home country and is set to join the Germany national team on Monday for the upcoming Nations League tournament.