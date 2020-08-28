Leeds United, Aston Villa and Brighton are all keen on Brentford left-back Rico Henry, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old caught the eye with his performances under Thomas Frank at Brentford over the course of last season and despite the Bees missing out on the Premier League, he could be set to play top flight football in the new season.

Henry has interest from a trio of Premier League sides, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa and Graham Potter’s Brighton all admirers of his talents.

The Brentford star is also able to operate as a left wing-back, something which further adds to his attraction.

Brentford have Henry locked down on a contract running for a further three years and may be reluctant to lose his services this summer.

He played in all 46 of Brentford’s regular season Championship games and then in all three of the club’s playoff clashes.

Henry clocked the full 90 minutes in both of his side’s meetings with Leeds and operated at left-back in one clash and further up the pitch in the other.

It remains to be seen when and if Leeds, Aston Villa and Brighton might firm up their interest in Henry by slapping in an official bid.