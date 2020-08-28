Freiburg defender Robin Koch is set to fly to England on Saturday to put the finishing touches to a move to Leeds United.

The Yorkshire giants have targeted Koch after failing to agree a deal with Brighton for Ben White, who excelled on loan at Elland Road last season.

They are pressing the accelerator and, according to German daily Bild, will pay Leeds a fee of around €14.5m to snap up the central defender.

Koch is tipped to fly to England on Saturday as he looks to put the finishing touches to his move to Elland Road.

The defender informed his team-mates about his transfer on Friday afternoon and is expected to say goodbye to them in the evening.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had made White his priority target, but after the club could not agree a deal attention quickly turned to Koch.

Bielsa is keen for his new centre-back to be in through the door ahead of next week, as he looks to involve him in the club’s pre-season friendlies.

Koch is in the final year of his contract at Freiburg and has been on the books at the club since 2017.