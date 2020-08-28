Leeds United are unlikely to firm up their interest Lazio defender Luiz Felipe as they are too far down the line in their pursuit of SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old Lazio centre-back has been linked with a move to Leeds, with a close associate of Andrea Radrizzani being in contact with Lazio hierarchy.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit are reportedly prepared to offer €30m for the defender, but Lazio are said to value the player somewhere close to the €40m mark.

However, Leeds are also interested in signing 24-year-old Freiburg defender Koch during the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the Whites are unlikely to sign Felipe as they are deep into negotiations for the Freiburg centre-back.

Leeds are in discussions with the player’s representatives and the Bundesliga club and are set to table a formal offer for him this week.

The Yorkshire giants are confident of securing a deal to sign him and are keen to complete the deal before next week’s pre-season friendlies.

With Koch a priority for Leeds, the club may be unlikely to make a move for Felipe this summer, unless Marcelo Bielsa decides he needs another centre-back.

Leeds are also close to completing a deal to sign forward Rodrigo from Valencia for a club-record fee of £30m.