Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not sure he will be seeing Lionel Messi in the Premier League next season despite speculation of a move to Manchester City for the Argentine.

Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club in the summer and has swiftly been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester City.

Manchester City believe that they can fund his wage demands and are said to have worked out the numbers of a contract with the player himself.

There are suggestions that Messi wants to reunite with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad after losing faith in the way the Barcelona board have gone about their business.

Klopp admits that the arrival of Messi would be interesting for the Premier League and says he would like to see it.

But the Liverpool manager does not believe that it is going to happen.

Klopp said in a press conference: “I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost, but it would be a boost for sure.

“It would be interesting to see it. Football is different here. I would like to see it.

“But I’m not sure that I will.”

Messi believes that he is entitled to leave Barcelona on a free transfer but the Catalans insist that the particular clause in his contract expired on 10th June and believe that they have Spanish law on their side.