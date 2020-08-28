Leeds United creative hub Pablo Hernandez has admitted that the chance to play in the Premier League at the age of 35 is like a present for him.

Hernandez joined Leeds on a permanent basis after arriving at Elland Road during the 2016/17 season on loan from Qatari club Al-Arabi.

The Spaniard plays as the creative hub of Marcelo Bielsa’s side and chipped in with nine goals and nine assists in last season’s Championship winning campaign.

The veteran midfielder has expressed his delight in being able to once again play in the Premier League with his career edging to its conclusion, and revealed he has achieved the target he set for himself four years ago when joining the club by helping the Whites earn promotion

Many in Bielsa’s squad will be new to the top flight and Hernandez has promised that he will put the experience he garnered while playing in the Premier League to good use, as he enjoys the present which is a return to the big time.

“For me, at 35 years old, this is a present for me”, Hernandez told LUTV.

“In the end of my career, I can play again in the Premier League.

“It is amazing for me and mostly because I can do it with this club, with Leeds United.

“I came here, four years ago with one target, this target was to come back to the Premier League with this club.

“I have achieved this and now, I have the opportunity to play in the Premier League with this club.

“As you say, maybe the best league in the world and I am impatient to play again in this league.

“I try to help my team-mates, help the team, the club with my past experience in the league.

“I will try to do a good job in this league.”

Hernandez last played in the English top flight for Swansea City six years ago and he returns as a Leeds legend having won the club’s Player of the Year award previously and played a key role in the Whites’ promotion.