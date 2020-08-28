Islam Slimani’s most likely escape route from Leicester City is now Serie A side Fiorentina, it has been claimed in France.

Slimani spent last season on loan at Monaco and hit nine goals in 18 appearances in the shortened Ligue 1 campaign, but it was not enough to convince the Stade Louis II side to sign him permanently.

Rennes were interested in the Algerian this summer, but they have signed Serhou Guirassy from Amiens and have ended their interest in Slimani.

The striker’s representatives are trying to find a new club for their client and there is firm interest from Italy.

Fiorentina now represent the most serious interest in Slimani, according to French magazine France Football.

La Viola are mulling whether to make a move to sign the striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Slimani is still attracting interest from France, with Marseille believed to be keen, but they have not made any concrete move for him yet.

Leicester want to sell him as he is the final year of his contract and they want to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.