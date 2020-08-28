Sheffield United target Rhian Brewster sees his long term future as being at Liverpool, according to The Athletic, dealing the Blades’ hopes of signing him on a permanent deal a blow.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals in the two pre-season games for Liverpool and is a highly-rated talent at the Premier League champions.

He netted ten goals in the Championship during a loan spell at Swansea last season and there is a flurry of interest from clubs such as Aston Villa, Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham, who want to grab him on loan again.

Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford and Swansea are also keen on him, but Sheffield United are eyeing up a permanent swoop.

The Blades are said to be ready to offer £15m to take Brewster to Bramall Lane on a permanent deal, but the player is unlikely to be interested in the move.

It has been claimed that the young striker sees his long term future at Liverpool despite the interest from Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder has work to do to convince the player that his development would be best served by moving to Bramall Lane.

Jurgen Klopp rates the striker highly but he is yet to take a call on whether to loan him out again.

And with Brewster opposed to leaving the club permanently, Liverpool are likely to reject offers to buy him.