Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has revealed that the quality in the Gers team drew him into joining the club and is looking forward to challenging himself in a key season for the club.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers completed the signing of the 27-year-old from Belgian first division club Anderlecht for a fee in the region of £5m earlier this month.

Though Roofe’s fitness was not up to the mark when he first arrived at Ibrox, he made his first start against Kilmarnock in the league last weekend and marked the occasion with a goal.

While the former Leeds United man will be looking to nail down a spot in Steven Gerrard’s preferred first eleven, he will be facing competition from the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and newcomer Cedric Itten.

However, Roofe is raring to challenge himself against the rest of the players in the team and has revealed that the quality in the Rangers squad played a role in his decision to pen a four-year contract.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come to this club was I knew there was a lot of quality in the dressing room“, Roofe told a press conference.

“And it is one of the best ways to get better by working with them every day in training.

“The more quality you have around you the better you become but it is not about me and is all about the team.

“As long as we get the three points it doesn’t really matter who plays and who scores.“

Having opened his goalscoring account at Rangers, Roofe will now be looking to build on the momentum when the Gers take on Hamilton Academical this weekend.