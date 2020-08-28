Manchester United talent Matej Kovar believes that League One side Swindon Town suit him perfectly, after he penned a season-long loan deal with the club.

The 20-year-old has headed to Swindon in search of regular senior team football over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kovar made four appearances for Manchester United’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season and managed to keep clean sheets on two occasions, against Rotherham United and Lincoln City.

The shot-stopper is pleased with the welcome he has received at Swindon and explained that a chat with boss Richie Wellens helped to convince him that the move is the right one at the right stage of his career.

“First of all, I’d like to say thank you to everyone for the nice welcome, even on the training ground. Everyone has been brilliant with me since I came”, Kovar told Swindon Town’s official site.

“It was the right time to come here and get some experience in men’s football. I’m really happy the club came to me and gave me this opportunity.

“The gaffer spoke to me in a pre-season game at Manchester United’s training game and he’s a really positive guy, said he wants to play football and that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Kovar has yet to make a senior team appearance for Manchester United and will be looking to kick on with his development during his time at the County Ground this season.