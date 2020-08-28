Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has saluted the progress his team have made over pre-season after they thrashed Reading 4-1 in a friendly clash.

Spurs were comfortable winners in the friendly clash against the Royals and Mourinho was pleased to see how his side pressed the Championship outfit and dealt with transitions.

Mourinho feels the signs are positive as his men prepare for the new Premier League season.

“The way we are pressing, our transitions, the way we are building…really, really interesting. It was very positive”, Mourinho told his club’s official site.

Mourinho was also pleased with the test that Reading offered and believes the Royals were set up well and know how to play when they have the ball.

“I thought Reading were very well organised. Mark Bowen did very good work with them, organised, they know how to build, how to play.”

Spurs were able to get minutes into the legs of full-back Serge Aurier and midfielder Moussa Sissoko, another factor which delighted Mourinho.

He added: “It was very good for us to put on the pitch things that we are working on in training, and to have Serge back and Moussa back for a few minutes, so, step by step.

“Next week, they go to their international teams. Tomorrow we’ll do it all over again.”

Tottenham open the new Premier League season by playing host to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Sunday 13th December and it remains to be seen how many fresh faces Mourinho has in the building by the time of the match against the Toffees.