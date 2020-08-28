Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann is of the view that given the level of interest in Aston Villa target Milot Rashica, a move in the current transfer window is likely.

Rashica has been tipped to move on from Werder Bremen and the winger is a wanted man, with RB Leipzig having been leading the push to sign him.

But negotiations between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen have hit a brick wall with both clubs refusing to veer away from their own valuations of the player.

Werder Bremen do not want to drop their €20m asking price for Rashica and RB Leipzig do not want to pay more than €15m for the player this summer.

Baumann admits that while RB Leipzig seem like a natural destination for Rashica, he is not sure how long the winger can wait for the two clubs to work out an agreement as both sides have different ideas about the potential deal.

The Werder Bremen deal-maker told German daily the Weser-Kurier: “Due to the Champions League and the way they play, Leipzig are definitely an exciting club for Milot Rashica.

“But the question is how long it makes sense for the player to wait when an agreement between the clubs is not forseeable.

“If both sides have different ideas and each define clear boundaries that do not overlap, then the transfer may not take place.”

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Rashica as well and Baumann feels that with other clubs interested in the player, it is still likely that he will leave Werder Bremen this summer.

“There are definitely other clubs interested in Milot Rashica.

“That is why it not the most likely possibility that he will still play for Werder in the new season.”

Werder Bremen have already signed Manchester United winger Tahith Chong on loan, and he could be seen as a potential replacement for Rashica.