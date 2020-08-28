Wigan Athletic Supporters Club have hailed Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt for chipping in to help secure the club’s survival.

Gelhardt made the switch to Premier League new boys Leeds earlier this month, with Wigan’s administrators selling the forward to bring in much-needed cash.

The Leeds star has now chipped in with his own cash in a bid to help Wigan come out of the other side of administration.

The teenager has put in £1,000 into a Save Wigan Athletic Crowdfunder and the supporters club wasted no time in saluting his gesture.

Wigan Supporters Club wrote on Twitter: “A superstar on and off the pitch, Joe Gelhardt has just pledged £1,000 to Save Our Club.”

Gelhardt turned out in the Championship for Wigan last term and caught the eye with his performances at a young age.

The forward will be hoping to see Wigan secure their survival and then bounce back into the Championship from League One at the first time of asking, as he bids to make his mark at Elland Road with Leeds.

Wigan are set to open their 2020/21 campaign with a trip to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, before then playing Ipswich Town at Portman Road in their League One opener.