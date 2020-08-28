Newcastle United new boy Jeff Hendrick has revealed that AC Milan were indeed interested in him this summer and it was a massive source of confidence for him.

The 28-year-old midfielder left Burnley in the summer at end of his contract and has joined Newcastle on a free transfer.

Hendrick’s future was at the scanner for several months and there were suggestions that even AC Milan were keen to snap him up for nothing during the ongoing transfer window.

The midfielder claimed that the talk of AC Milan’s interest was real and it acted a massive boost for his confidence due to the size and stature of the Serie A giants.

Hendrick said in a press conference when asked about interest from AC Milan: “Yeah there was interest.

“They’re a massive club and it gave me a confidence boost.”

Hendrick spent four years at Burnley and conceded that he felt that he needed a different challenge.

And the former Claret insisted that he is happy to join Newcastle, who he feels are one of the big clubs of English football.

“I’m 28 now and it was time for something different. I enjoyed my time at Burnley.

“It’s a big club and growing up Newcastle were a big team to see on TV.”