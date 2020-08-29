Brighton have made enquiries for Stade Reims’ 23-year-old attacker Boulaye Dia during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The striker scored seven times in 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season and played a key part in Reims finishing sixth in the league table.

Dia opened the new campaign with a goal in a 2-2 draw against Monaco, but there are suggestions that he could be playing for a new club before the end of the window.

Ligue 1 giants Marseille have been linked with a move for him, but he may not be one of their priority targets.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Brighton have made enquires with Reims to probe the possibility of taking Dia to England.

Graham Potter is looking to strengthen his squad after successfully managing to keep the Seagulls in the Premier League last season.

The Brighton boss is a progressive manager and he is looking to add more goals to his team ahead of the new season.

Dia has emerged as a target and his ability to play multiple positions in the forward line makes him an attractive option for Brighton.

Whether their enquiries lead to firm offers for the Reims striker further down the line in the transfer window remains to be seen.

Dia has two years left to run on his contract with Reims.