Fixture: Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Hamilton in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

The Gers sit top of the Scottish Premiership standings after taking 13 points from their opening five games, while opponents Hamilton have picked up three points from four matches.

While Rangers will start as firm favourites to pick up all three points, the last encounter between the two teams in March saw Hamilton run out shock 1-0 winners at Ibrox.

For this evening’s game, boss Steven Gerrard picks Jon McLaughlin in goal, while at full-back he trusts in James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

In central defence Connor Goldson and Filip Helander provide the pairing, while in midfield Rangers will look towards Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi to dominate. Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent support Kemar Roofe.

Gerrard has a host of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Hagi, Barker, Kent, Roofe

Substitutes: McGregor, Bassey, Patterson, Kamara, Stewart, Balogun, Arfield, Morelos, Jones