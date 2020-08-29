Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has had his interest in Odsonne Edouard raised by Celtic’s exit from the Champions League, according to The Athletic.

The Scottish champions suffered an embarrassing defeat to Hungarian outlet Ferencvaros at home in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Their exit from Europe’s top club competition has put the focus back on Edouard’s future at Celtic Park beyond the end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League and Newcastle boss Bruce is an admirer of the striker’s talents.

Newcastle are in the market for a striker this summer and Celtic’s Champions League exit has been noted at St. James’ Park.

He would be an expensive option for the Magpies though.

Celtic are likely to ask for top dollar and Newcastle are working under a strict budget after their takeover from a Saudi-led consortium fell apart.

The Newcastle manager likes Edouard, but it is unclear if a move for the Celtic striker would be viable.

Edouard scored 27 goals in 45 games for Celtic over the course of last season.