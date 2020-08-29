Freiburg board member Jochen Saier has explained the club’s sale of Robin Koch to Leeds United and feels a good solution has been found given the defender’s contractual situation.

Leeds have snapped up the central defender from Freiburg for a fee of €14.5m and he has penned a four-year contract at Elland Road with the Premier League new boys.

Saier believes that given the fact Koch had just ten months left to run on his contract at the club, the deal is one which works for the player, works for Freiburg and works for Leeds.

“Robin made great progress with us over the past three years”, the board member explained to the club’s official site.

And he added: “His contract would have expired in ten months, so we have now found a good solution together, with him moving to the Premier League.

“We wish Robin all the best at Leeds United.”

Koch will be expected to fill the spot taken by Ben White last season, with the centre-back having returned to Brighton following the end of his successful loan spell at Leeds.

White was the club’s priority this summer, but Brighton knocked back multiple bids from Leeds for his services and he is set to stay on the south coast, meaning attention switched to Koch.