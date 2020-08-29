Leeds United are in the race to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding despite suggestions that he is on his way to Newcastle United this summer, according to The Chronicle.

Holding has been at Arsenal since joining from Bolton four years ago, but has struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to proposals for him and there are suggestions that he is on his way out of the club on a loan deal this summer.

Newcastle are said to be in pole position to sign him, and are reportedly ready to finalise a deal to sign Holding after today’s FA Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

But it has been claimed Newcastle are not the only ones chasing him and Leeds are claimed to be very much in the race to secure a deal to sign the centre-back.

Leeds are on the verge of completing a deal for the permanent arrival of Germany defender Robin Koch from SC Freiburg.

But it seems they are looking to bring in more than one centre-back and they are in the race to sign Holding in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle want to sign Holding on a season-long loan deal, but personal terms still need to be agreed, meaning the deal is not yet done and dusted.

And that provides an opening to Leeds to steal in and try to tempt Holding to move to Elland Road.