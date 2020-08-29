Liverpool are ready to match Watford’s asking price for Ismaila Sarr, according to the Sun.

Watford are ready to let Sarr go this summer following their relegation to the Championship, but the Hornets have slapped an asking price of £40m on the winger’s head.

A number of clubs, including Liverpool, have been linked with the 22-year-old but the jury has been out on whether any of the interested parties would match Watford’s valuation.

However, Liverpool are now claimed to be ready to meet Watford’s asking price for the Senegalese after becoming convinced he is a smart option.

Liverpool believe that Sarr can operate both out wide and through the middle, meaning he can fill in as needed at Anfield.

The Premier League champions have also been considering Wolves’ Adama Traore, but Sarr’s ability to play in multiple roles is giving him the edge.

It is claimed too that Sarr would be willing to bide his time to make starts at Anfield, while Traore would want to feature on a regular basis.

Sarr has a further four years left to run on his contract at Vicarage Road.