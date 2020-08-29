Manchester United are considering Ajax’s Donny van de Beek to be a possible signing opportunity this summer, according to Sky Italia.

The Red Devils are looking to make additions and Van de Beek could be a potential signing for the club, with Ajax having slapped a €40m asking price on his head.

It is claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have been in contact with the midfielder’s agent for several weeks and have been scouting him for a number of months.

While Manchester United are keen, they have not yet lodged an official offer with Ajax for Van de Beek.

Barcelona have also been linked with wanting the Dutchman, but the Catalan giants have denied being in touch to snap him up.

The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks at Ajax and is firmly established as one of the Netherlands’ best midfield talents at present.

He played a starring role in the club reaching the semi-final stage of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

All eyes will be on whether Manchester United do go in with a bid for Van de Beek as it is claimed that the midfielder would relish the chance to play in the Premier League and is waiting for an offer for him to come in.