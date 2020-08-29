Amadou Diawara’s agent insists that his client is admired by more clubs than just Arsenal in England.

The midfielder’s future is subject to speculation this summer and he could be on the move from Serie A giants Roma, despite only joining the club last summer, as they look to bring in funds.

Diawara has been linked with Arsenal and the player’s agent admits that the Gunners are fans of his client’s abilities.

However, Diawara is rated by more than just Arsenal in England, Daniele Piraino insists, while he also admits that being linked with big clubs is a source of pleasure for the player.

“He is focused on his career”, Piraino told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“He is at a top club in Roma, where he is doing well, and there is the enthusiasm of a new owner.

“However, many people like him in England, amongst others there is also Arsenal.

“Being associated with certain clubs is a pleasure for him, with teams of such prestige.

“Amadou is focused on football and his career”, he added.

Diawara still has another four years left to run on his contract at Roma and clocked 22 appearances for the club in Serie A last season.

A potential swap deal for Diawara to join Arsenal and Lucas Torriera to head to Roma has been floated, along with speculation of a separate swoop from the Gunners for the 23-year-old.