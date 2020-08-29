Newcastle United are in pole position to snap up Arsenal defender Rob Holding on a loan deal, according to The Athletic.

Steve Bruce wants to strengthen his squad over the course of the transfer window, but is wrestling with a limited budget and the Magpies are keen on loan deals.

The St James’ Park outfit want to sign Holding on loan and have been battling with a number of clubs to grab the signature of the 24-year-old.

They are poised to win the race for Holding’s services, but will not sign him until after the Community Shield this afternoon against Liverpool.

Holding will be involved in the Arsenal squad for the traditional curtain-raiser, but will then agree personal terms on the season-long loan to Newcastle.

The prospective deal however is unlikely to contain an option for Newcastle to make Holding’s move permanent.

Arsenal are set to add centre-back Gabriel to the ranks and boss Mikel Arteta has been battling with limited options at the back.

David Luiz and Sokratis have been serving quarantines, while Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are sidelined through injury.