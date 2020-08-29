Newcastle United would be interested in signing Demarai Gray if Leicester City are prepared to loan him out this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are in the market for a creative winger in the summer, but are looking at cheaper options and out-of-contract players.

They do not have the budget to sign a top draw winger in the ongoing window, but the club are looking to pull off creative deals.

Loan deals are something the club are looking at and it has been claimed that they have an interest in Leicester’s Gray.

The 24-year-old has continued to remain a bit-part player at Leicester and just three of his 21 appearances in the Premier League last season came in the starting eleven.

Newcastle are willing to give him a new lease of life in the north east of England this summer and take him to St. James’ Park.

But they would only be interested if Leicester are willing to send him out on loan this summer.

Newcastle do not have the budget to sign him on a permanent contract, but are keen on a loan move.

The Magpies are also considering the prospect of signing former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer this summer.