Newcastle United are yet to table a bid with PAOK Salonika for left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis this summer, according to The Athletic.

Steve Bruce wants to bring in a left-back to his squad as for the moment as he is short of options in that area of the pitch.

Paul Dummett, who was left out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad for the second half of last season due to injury, is the only natural left-back that Bruce can currently call upon.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for PAOK Salonika’s 24-year-old left-back Giannoulis during the ongoing transfer window with talk of the club tabling a bid for him.

The Magpies do have an interest in the full-back and the club contacted PAOK and the player’s representatives over two weeks ago.

But Newcastle have not made a formal bid for him yet despite the speculation of an offering being tabled.

The player is expecting the Premier League club to table a bid for him over the next week, but for the moment no concrete move has been made.

Newcastle also retain an interest in Sassuolo’s Rogerio, but he is likely to be more costly compared to Giannoulis.

The Italian outfit value him at more than £10m and given Newcastle’s reduced budget, the club are expected to spend the lion’s share of their money on a striker.