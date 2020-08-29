Leeds United new boy Rodrigo’s initial plan was to stay in Spain this summer, but Marcelo Bielsa convinced the striker to move to England, according to The Athletic.

Rodrigo’s arrival at Leeds for a club-record fee of £27m was announced on Saturday morning by the Elland Road club as the Whites completed their first significant signing of the summer.

Leeds were working on the deal for several weeks after it became clear that Valencia were prepared to sell the player during the ongoing transfer window.

Whites director of football Victor Orta started and finished the negotiations from their end, but club chairman Andrea Radrizzani personally negotiated the transfer fee with his Valencia counterpart Anil Murthy.

Leeds were also in constant touch with the player’s father Adalberto Machado and sold the move to Elland Road.

But it has been claimed that the final push for the transfer came from Bielsa himself as the Leeds head coach spoke at length with Rodrigo to sell the move.

The Leeds boss communicated his plans to the forward and how he intends to use him in the Whites team next season.

Rodrigo was initially keen to continue playing in Spain but Bielsa’s words convinced the forward to consider the move to Elland Road.

Leeds moved into advanced negotiations once they knew that their boss had worked his charm on the 29-year-old.