Roma are set to hold talks with the agents of Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac next week as they explore a deal to sign him.

Kolasinac could leave the Emirates Stadium over the ongoing transfer window and Serie A may be a potential destination for the defender.

A meeting is due to be held between the agents of Kolasinac and the Roma leadership next week, according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it.

It is claimed that a deal could take the form of a season-long loan, with Roma then having an obligation to sign him on a permanent basis.

Kolasinac was involved for Arsenal in Saturday’s Community Shield win over Liverpool, being brought off the bench in the 83rd minute by head coach Mikel Arteta.

The former Schalke man clocked 26 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League over the course of last season and chipped in with two assists.

He has a further two years left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and joined Arsenal in 2017.

Roma finished fifth in Serie A last season after picking up 70 points from 38 games, eight fewer than fourth placed Lazio.