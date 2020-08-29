Swansea City are still in the hunt to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan but several other sides are also fighting for his signature, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old midfielder played six times for Manchester United last season and the club are keen to see him play more football in the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United are preparing to send him out on loan this summer and would prefer to a move to the Championship for the young midfielder.

They have already fielded enquiries from several Championship sides and are pondering over the offers in front of him.

Swansea are one of the clubs who are interested in him and are said to be one of the favourites to land the young midfielder on loan.

The Welsh outfit are still in the hunt and are looking to take Garner to the Liberty Stadium in the summer.

But Swansea are facing stiff competition as a number of Championship clubs are vying for the talented 19-year-old’s signature.

Manchester United want him to play regular football and guarantees over playing time are likely to be key for any club who want to land Garner this summer.

The club will likely take a call in consultation with the player before taking the final decision on his loan destination.