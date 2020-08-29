Norwich City new boy Jordan Hugill has insisted that he is keen to prove David Moyes was right to sign him for West Ham United by taking the Canaries back to the Premier League.

Moyes signed Hugill in January 2018 during his first stint as West Ham manager, but he made just three appearances for the club and joined Norwich this summer on a permanent deal.

Hugill had loan spells at Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers and admits that Moyes made it clear to him this summer that he would not be playing had he stayed at West Ham.

The striker is clear that he understood the decision and asked the West Ham boss to grant his wish to move to Norwich on a permanent deal.

But he remains keen to prove that Moyes was right to sign him when he did in January 2018 and return to the Premier League with the Canaries as soon as possible and show his worth in the top flight.

Hugill told The Atheltic: “I had a conversation with David Moyes, West Ham manager, and he said I might not play.

“I was, like, that’s fine. Then, if you can, I want to go to Norwich.

“I want to get back in the Premier League as quickly as possible, and to then prove to everyone that I’m still that Premier League player — he bought me — that he thought I could be, and which I think I could be.”

Norwich are hopeful that Hugill’s experience in the Championship will prove to be crucial as they look to go straight back up after suffering relegation last season.