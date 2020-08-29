Jordan Hugill has insisted that his in his first six months at West Ham he learned more about the game than at any other stage of his career, despite playing little football.

Hugill made just three appearances for West Ham after joining the club in January 2018 and eventually left to join Norwich City this summer on a permanent deal.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers, respectively, but admits that in the first six months at West Ham he learned the most about the game despite playing little in the way of football.

The striker insisted that by being trained by Premier League coaches and working alongside top tier players, he became a better player and feels that he might not have learned as much had he played more football.

Hugill told The Athletic: “In the six months when I first signed for West Ham, I learned the most about football I’ve ever learnt.

“Training with the best, coached by Premier League managers who have done this for a long time, who know exactly what they’re talking about.

“If I was playing every week, in the thick of it, I don’t think I’d have had the chance to learn that.”

The striker is looking forward to his spell at Norwich and believes the Canaries presented him with the quickest path to a way back to the Premier League.

“I did everything I could while I was there, but it led me to here.

“It’s a new path and I’m excited because this is the quickest possible way back to the Premier League.

“If we keep as many people as we can that have come down from the Premier League, it puts us in a fantastic position to get to where we want to be.”

Norwich open their Championship campaign by travelling to Huddersfield Town on 12th September.