Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab are prepared to pay Gaston Ramirez, who has been linked as being an option for Leeds United this summer, a whopping €12m over four years to move to the Middle East.

Ramirez is currently on the books at Italian Serie A side Sampdoria, but his contract with the side has just ten months left to run.

The 29-year-old midfielder is not close to reaching an agreement with Sampdoria and could move on, with Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta linked with proposing him as an option to Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa; Orta signed Ramirez for Middlesbrough.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, he has a big money proposal on the table from Al-Shabab.

The Saudi side are willing to pay Ramirez a lucrative €12m over the course of a four-year contract to tempt him to the Middle East.

Al-Shabab are currently bossed by former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, who took the reins in July.

They sit in eighth place in the Saudi top flight and finished fifth last season.

Ramirez played in England for Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough, when Orta was at the club, and joined Sampdoria in 2017.