Allan has already said goodbye to his Napoli team-mates as he prepares to complete a move to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

Everton have been holding talks with Napoli in recent weeks in a bid to find an agreement for Allan, with Ancelotti keen to reunite with the midfielder at Goodison Park.

They have achieved a breakthrough and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Allan has already said goodbye to his Napoli team-mates.

The Brazilian said his farewells to the Napoli players on Friday and is now waiting to find out when he can fly to England to complete the move.

It is claimed only the final details of the move remain to be completed.

Everton will pay Napoli a fixed fee of €23m for Allan, along with another €2m when the midfielder makes 40 appearances during a season.

Another €5m in add-ons could also be due based on various objectives being met.

Allan featured regularly at Napoli during the first half of last season when Ancelotti was in charge, but fell out of favour with his successor Gennaro Gattuso.