Galatasaray have picked up the pace in their efforts to win the race for Israel striker Shon Weissman and have competition from Rangers, Schalke and Real Valladolid for his signature, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Weissman was in sensational form for Austrian side Wolfsberger last season and caught the eye with his goal feats.

He grabbed 30 goals in 31 league appearances and also scored five times in the Austrian Cup, leading to a number of clubs taking a close look at his talents.

Galatasaray are now upping their efforts to land Weissman and are in talks to do so, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

It is claimed that the Turkish giants face competition from Rangers, Schalke and Real Valladolid.

Rangers’ rivals Celtic were credited with an interest in Weissman earlier this summer and former Israel international Ronny Rosenthal told Inside Futbol that his countryman would flourish in Scotland.

Galatasaray endured a disappointing 2019/20 season with a finish of sixth in the Turkish Super Lig.

They scored ten goals fewer than champions Istanbul Basaksehir and a whopping 21 fewer than runners-up Trabzonspor, and want to add Weissman to the ranks.