Inter are stepping up their efforts to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, but the Premier League side are at present resting letting him leave.

Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte is a big fan of the France international midfielder and wants to take him to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.

The Italian giants are stepping up their efforts to land Kante, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and are working on an initial loan.

Inter would like to sign Kante on loan for the season with either an option to buy or an obligation to buy.

Kante would be offered a one-year, plus three-year deal to kick in after his loan.

It is claimed that Chelsea are at present resisting letting Kante leave and the next two weeks will be crucial in Inter’s pursuit of the midfielder.

Inter could touch base with Chelsea in the coming days.

Kante made 28 appearances over the course of last season for Chelsea, with injury disrupting his campaign.

He has a further three years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.