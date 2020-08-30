Inter are continuing to eye a deal to capture Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, with Antonio Conte a big fan of the left-sided player.

Conte took Emerson to Chelsea from Roma during his time at Stamford Bridge and since taking over at Inter has been linked with wanting to reunite with the defender.

He is looking to do so this summer, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, with Inter keen on landing Emerson.

Conte remains a big fan of Emerson and Inter would like to bring the player back to Serie A on a season-long loan deal.

The Nerazzurri would also look to include an option to buy Emerson on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Chelsea recently snapped up Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, further limiting Emerson’s prospects if he stays at Stamford Bridge into the 2020/21 campaign.

Under Conte, Inter finished second in Serie A last season and have Champions League football on the agenda for the new campaign.

The 26-year-old defender has played for Palermo and Roma in Italy and has been capped by the Azzurri on seven occasions.