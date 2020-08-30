Leeds United backtracked on allowing Robbie Gotts to join Huddersfield Town on loan, according to the Sun.

Gotts had looked set to make the move to Huddersfield as new boss Carlos Corberan, who left his post as Leeds Under-23s coach to take over, put a deal in place to loan him.

The loan though has not gone through and it has emerged that Leeds blocked the switch from happening.

It is claimed the Premier League new boys could be unwilling to lose an option in Gotts before they add to their squad.

Leeds recently brought in defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo, but Gotts operates in midfield.

The 20-year-old operated mainly as a right-back when Marcelo Bielsa took over, but the Argentine quickly switched his position to midfield and handed him his debut earlier this year against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Huddersfield boss Corberan knows Gotts’ qualities well and wants to secure his services.

Gotts turned down a move to Hull City to agree to work with Corberan again at Huddersfield, but it now remains to be seen whether the move will happen.