Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks it makes sense for Manchester United to want to sign Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago is now into the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and is keen to move on to pastures new this summer, with Liverpool heavily linked with wanting to sign him.

He is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but the Premier League champions have yet to lodge a bid for him despite Bayern Munich being clear on their willingness to sell him for the right price.

Now Manchester United are claimed to be interested in Thiago and ex-Bundesliga striker Fjortoft thinks it makes sense that the Red Devils are keen, while Bayern Munich are now inviting bids.

“I think it makes sense that Ole G[unnar Solskjaer] wants a player like Thiago”, the Norwegian wrote on Twitter.

“If a player like him is available a club like Man UTD should be ON.

“Bayern have at got a bid for Thiago and that open the doors for other clubs. [sic]

“Bayern sending a signal to clubs: – Time to put in a bid.”

Thiago helped Bayern Munich to win the Champions League this season, along with retaining the Bundesliga title and winning the German Cup.