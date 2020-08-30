Manchester United have a verbal agreement in place to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The Premier League giants have been in talks with the player’s representatives in recent weeks and do now have an agreement in place over a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old midfielder is prepared to move to Manchester United and is now waiting for the two clubs to reach a final agreement.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United have also worked out a deal in principle with Ajax to sign the Dutchman this summer.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the two clubs have a verbal agreement in place for Van de Beek’s potential move to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a fee of €45m, which includes add-ons, to Ajax for the signature of the Dutch midfielder.

The two clubs are now finalising the paperwork and it appears to be only a matter of time before Van de Beek moves to Old Trafford this summer.

He is likely to get the green signal to travel to England and undergo a medical with Manchester United ahead of signing a five-year contract.

Ajax agreed to sell the midfielder to Real Madrid in January for €50m, but the Spanish giants backed out of the agreement later.

Manchester United have stepped in and are on the verge of signing the Dutchman this summer.