The Premier League giants have been in talks with the player’s representatives in recent weeks and do now have an agreement in place over a five-year contract.
The 23-year-old midfielder is prepared to move to Manchester United and is now waiting for the two clubs to reach a final agreement.
And it has been claimed that Manchester United have also worked out a deal in principle with Ajax to sign the Dutchman this summer.
According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the two clubs have a verbal agreement in place for Van de Beek’s potential move to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.
Manchester United have agreed to pay a fee of €45m, which includes add-ons, to Ajax for the signature of the Dutch midfielder.
The two clubs are now finalising the paperwork and it appears to be only a matter of time before Van de Beek moves to Old Trafford this summer.
He is likely to get the green signal to travel to England and undergo a medical with Manchester United ahead of signing a five-year contract.
Ajax agreed to sell the midfielder to Real Madrid in January for €50m, but the Spanish giants backed out of the agreement later.
Manchester United have stepped in and are on the verge of signing the Dutchman this summer.