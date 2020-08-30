Liverpool’s asking price for winger Harry Wilson is stopping Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United making a move for him, according to the Sun.

The Premier League champions sent Wilson on loan to Bournemouth last term, but are looking at a permanent sale of the Wales international this summer.

They have slapped an asking price of £20m on Wilson’s head and it is claimed that the level of fee the Reds want is keeping three suitors away from the negotiating table.

Premier League trio Aston Villa, Leeds and Newcastle are all admirers of Wilson’s abilities, but are not willing to pay £20m to snap him up.

Liverpool may have to reduce their demands for the winger if he is to seal a move away from Anfield before the transfer window closes in early October.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed multiple loan stints away from Liverpool.

He has spent time at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth.

Wilson played regularly for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, but could not help the Cherries avoid relegation.