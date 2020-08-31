Arsenal star Mesul Ozil is attracting interest from the Middle East with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar keen on signing him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old has often been on the fringes over the last year at Arsenal, but has refused to look for an escape route.

Ozil has one more year left to run on a lucrative £350,000 per week contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been looking to move the former Real Madrid star on, but the player is adamant that he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium until his contract expires.

Now Ozil is attracting interest from the Middle East, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar keen on signing him from Arsenal this summer.

There are suggestions that Al Nassr are the Saudi Arabian club to make an offer for Ozil, but his Qatari suitors remain unnamed.

Both clubs want to sign Ozil from Arsenal this summer, which could prove to be an obstacle.

Ozil is determined that he wants to see out his contract with Arsenal and will not depart the club this summer.