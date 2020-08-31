Schalke are keen on signing goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Premier League side Arsenal this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has been playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno at Arsenal, but impressed when given an opportunity to replace the injured German between the sticks.

Martinez was also in goal for the Gunners’ win over Liverpool in the Community Shield final at the weekend, but could be back as understudy to Leno when the German regains fitness.

With the return of Leno possibly limiting the Argentine’s playing time, the Gunners are said to be open to cashing in on the goalkeeper this summer.

As Martinez looks to be a number 1 at Arsenal or elsewhere, German Bundesliga club Schalke are interested in acquiring the services this summer.

The Royal Blues are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after former number 1 Alexander Nubel joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Schalke’s financial constraints could prove to be a concern in their pursuit for the Arsenal star, however.

The Gunners value the goalkeeper at £20m but might have to accept a fee less than that, considering the current climate.

Martinez is hopeful that the club will respect his service by accepting a fee less than £10m if necessary.